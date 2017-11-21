Mourinho: Why I Dropped Mkhitaryan Vs Newcastle, Played Rashford, Martial

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his displeasure over questions on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s exclusion from the side that defeated Newcastle 4-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Mourinho stated this in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of United’s trip to Basel in Group A.

Mkhitaryan left out of the side that came from behind to beat the Magpies with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial preferred instead.

“There is always a question about someone who is not playing or is not in the best form,” Mourinho said.

“There are no questions about Anthony Martial and no questions about Chris Smalling.

“There are always questions about somebody in a certain moment, a certain match and a certain period that didn’t play. The story is always the same. In some positions, when you don’t have injuries, you have lots of options in other positions. In this moment, we have Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay so I can imagine, next week, you are going to ask – why is this player not playing?

“Micki is not playing because we had lots of options for that match. I decided to play Marcus Rashford and Martial together. For many weeks, the questions was – why do they not play together? Now the question is why is Micki not playing. The answer is every simple – until the international board change the rules, I can only start with 11!”

United currently top Group A on 12 points, while Tuesday’s opponent Basel, are second on six points.

CSKA are third also on six points while Benfica are bottom with no point after four games.

