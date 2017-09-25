Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will not face further charges from the FA after being sent off during Manchester United ‘s 1-0 Premier League win against Southampton on Saturday at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Mourinho stepped out of his technical area on to the pitch, only to be pulled out by fourth official Mike Jones who then called on the attention of referee Craig Pawson.

After being sent off from the pitch, Mourinho shook hands with Saints staff and said: “I don’t know. I don’t know. Craig [Pawson] told me to leave, and I left.”

Jose Mourinho was sanctioned twice last season with a touchline ban and a £50,000 fine for two incidents in November. He was sent to the stands by Mark Clattenburg during the clash with Burnley and then fined for comments he made about another official, Anthony Taylor, before United faced Liverpool.

Those charges were taken into cosideration and the FA have decided to impose no further sanction on Mourinho this occasion.

