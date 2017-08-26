Mourinho Hails ‘Solid’ Man United After Win Vs Leicester

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described his team’s performance in their 2-0 Premier League win against Leicester City at Old Trafford as ‘solid’.

After a goalless first half, United’s persistence eventually paid off thanks to goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Maroune Fellaini in the 70th and 82nd minutes respectively.

United should have taken the lead in the 53rd minute but Romelu Lukaku’s penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The win was United’s third on the bounce which saw them go top on nine points of the league table.

“I think we played very well,” Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

“The result was open at 0-0. The blue wall was very well organised and I always give credit for that. They defended very well.

“After the goal I have to say we were very good. If I have to choose a word to describe my team, I would have to say solid.”

Mourinho also reserved special praises for substitutes Rashford, Fellaini and Jesse Lingard whose introduction made the difference for United.

“The players are good and motivated. They are on the bench waiting for a chance.”