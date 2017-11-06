Mourinho Hopes Injured Pogba, Zlatan Return For Man United Soon

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful his injured players will return to fitness after the international break.

Manchester United have been without Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, , Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick and Mouranne Fellaini, who came his as a substitute in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Mourinho believes that the injured players can regain fitness before their next Premier League game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 18 November.

“We have the group of players which are the ones that we hope will recover as soon as possible,” Mourinho told MUTV.

“They have to work every day but they are in a good position now. Pogba, Ibra, Rojo, Fellaini. They are in good positions so I think we can go into this part of the season, the Christmas period, and after, in a strong position.”

He added: “The international break means the majority of the players fly now from London to their countries. They all disappear and then we have a couple who aren’t selected for their national team, like [Chris] Smalling and [Ander] Herrera and they really deserve, after so many matches, to have a week off which I’m going to give them.”

