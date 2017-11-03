Mourinho: I’ve Paid, My Tax Fraud Case Is Closed

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that he has seen the end of his tax fraud case.

Mourinho was at the Court of First Instance and Instruction in Madrid on Friday to answer charges of a €3.3 million tax fraud.

The former Real Madrid manager told the media as he left the court: “I was told that my tax situation was completely legal.

“A few years later I was told that there was an investigation opened and they told me that to regularise my situation I had to pay sum X.

“I did not answer, I did not argue, I have paid and signed with the state that I am definitely in compliance and the case is closed. That is why I am here, nothing else.”

According to ESPN, prosecutors at Spain’s Hacienda tax authority had accused Mourinho of using companies in Ireland, New Zealand and the British Virgin Islands to hide image rights income received when he was Real Madrid manager in 2011 and 2012.

But Mourinho has always denied the charges, insisting that he is innocent.

Read Also: Man United Boss’ Tax Fraud Court Case Affects Manchester United’s Preparations For Chelsea Game

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.