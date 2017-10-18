Mourinho: Man United Controlled Game Vs Benfica

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes his side totally dominated Benfica in their 1-0 win in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash.

“We were in control, David de Gea did not have one save to make. I never felt we could concede a goal and were solid defensively. Sometime I feel being good defensively is a crime, but that is a way of getting results,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“We are one point from qualifying and one victory away from winning the group with two games at home to play. A good game, solid.

“I knew how good the goalkeeper was, I told the players that. We had a little bit of a strategy, especially on set-pieces to make him uncomfortable. We put men around him on corners so he cannot come out. He risks a lot, but only top keepers do that. He was unlucky for the goal.”

Mourinho’s side maintained the 100% record in the competition, needing a point to advance of the next round of the competition. Manchester United have recorded nine points, three above FC Basel in second place in their group.

Mourinho added: “We knew the Benfica pressure could not stay for 90 minutes. The amazing defensive work Liverpool did against us, Benfica could not do that for the whole game. Without any pressure, we knew the goal would arrive. We forced a little more and with quality and sharpness we could have killed the game more.”

He also revealed the extent of Marcus Rashford’s injury.

“Marcus Rashford suffered something in his knee.”

