Mourinho: Man United Deserved To Beat Tottenham

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that his side deserved all three points in their 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

United inflicted Spurs’ first league defeat since their 2-1 loss to Chelsea in August thanks to super-sub Anthony Martial in the 81st minute.

Reacting to United’s win, Mourinho however gave kudos to Spurs for a strong performance.

“That was difficult, it could have been a draw. Both teams were trying to win but both knew the opponent was strong,” Mourinho said in his post-match reaction.

“Apart from Dele Alli’s chance, we controlled them well. It was tactically difficult for both and it was well refereed. It was strong, aggressive.

“We knew if we had one defensive mistake we could lose and that’s what happened to them.

“We tried and we deserved the victory.”

