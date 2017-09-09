Mourinho: Man United Draw Against Stoke A Fair Result

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Saturday conceded that the 2-2 draw between his side and Stoke City was a fair result, reports.

Mourinho’s team had their perfect start to the season dented by Mark Hughes’ men at the Bet365 Stadium where United have not enjoyed recent success.

Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbed a brace for the home side while Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku got on the score sheet for the Red Devils.

“It was a difficult match for different reasons. My players, after the international break, are not the same,” he told BT Sport.

“They weren’t performing at their normal level but we were in the game, we fought hard and we were closer to winning than losing.

“Stoke are big, strong and powerful in the air. They fought hard and probably deserved a point. A point is a point. It is not what we came for but a point is a point.”

Mourinho further said: “No I’m not satisfied with a point because we were the team closer to winning. I have to say it is a result I accept though.

“One team tried to win, one team tried to get the point but they fought hard to get that point – they defended well, they counter-attacked and in set-pieces they are powerful.”

United’s next game is in the Champions League on Tuesday against Basel at Old Trafford

Mourinho snubbed a visibly angry Mark Hughes. The Portuguese however shook hands with Stoke’s other coaches.