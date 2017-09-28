Mourinho: How Man United Killed The Game Vs CSKA Moscow

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has appraised his team’s impressive 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in Wednesday’s Champions League match at the VEB Arena Moscow‎.

In a post match press conference Wednesday night, Mourinho expressed his profound pleasure for the dominant performance of his players against CSKA.

“I think we made it look easy. We started strongly. I think we surprised them with our attitude and we are really strong. We killed the game. They didn’t look good as they are, but I think its because of us,” ‎a proud Mourinho said with relish.

“It was expected. 3-0 at half time was unexpected, but we started strongly. We were really strong. We pressed them, we recovered and our counter attack was always strong and dangerous. In the first 30 minutes we had four shots, three goals and the goalkeeper made a phenomenal save from Mkhitaryan’s first post shot. So we started very strong by winning 3-0. We had the game in our hands. It was just control. So it was really good.”

Mourinho also spoke about Romelo Lukaku’s scoring form since the Belgium striker joined the Red Devils from Everton this summer.

“He is having a great record. We know that he is a very good player, he can score lot of goals and playing in a team surrounded by quality players is even easier to do that. But I have to admit that he is scoring really Important goals in almost every game.

“For me the important thing is not how much he cost but the matches, six points and a good position in the champions league. Four more matches to play, but we really started strongly and we are almost there.”

Anthony Martial’s contribution also excited Mourinho as the Frenchman has really improved his game, adhering to coach’s instructions.

Mourinho said: “Yes, he is understanding and appreciating what I want. I think the game also adapted to his qualities. He had lots of freedom, support and qualities around him and I’m happy.”

United will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Old Trafford on Saturday, then travel to Portugal for their next Champions League Match with Benfica on 18th October at the Estadio Da Luz .