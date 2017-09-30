Mourinho: Man United Must Have Right Mentality Vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has warned his side against complacency when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday in an English Premier League clash.

Mourinho also praised Palace boss Roy Hodgson who is yet to record his first win since taking over from Franck De Boer.

“He is an experienced coach with good players. They have a long time to reach their objectives,” Mourinho said during his pre-match conference.

“We are doing well. We have to play against every club home and away and when I look at the fixtures I only look to how much time we have to recover match to match that’s the only thing that concerns me.

“The mentality is important because we played Wednesday night and didn’t get back until 5am.

“We have to train and make decisions after training.

“I hope some of the players that couldn’t play in Moscow can recover.”

Crystal Palace have set an unwanted Premier League record of zero points and zero goals in their first six games, while United have dropped only two points in six games.

