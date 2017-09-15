Mourinho: Man United Will Miss Pogba, Rooney Will Get Due Respect At Old Trafford

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has admitted that Paul Pogba will be sorely missed when his side take on Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pogba sustained an hamstring injury and is expected to be out for three weeks.

“I don’t know. Out for the weekend match, only one I am thinking about. He is not playing this weekend. I don’t know if same one or other leg (as last season),” Mourinho said during his pre-match conference on Friday.

“We have players waiting for an opportunity. We start season really well, with one match a week. No need for changes. But there are good players more than ready.

“We miss Pogba, we need him. But Herrera, Fellaini and Carrick are waiting for a real chance. They are ready. We lost players during crucial moments of the season. We didn’t cry about that. We have to cope. “We will be without Pogba for a few matches but we have other players to play.”

Manchester United are currently leading the English Premier League log with 10 points from four matches despite their 2-2 draw at Stoke City last weekend.

Mourinho also expressed his pleasure at the way Romelu Lukaku has settled in at the club following his £75 transfer from Everton.

“He comes in the right moment. Good age. Number of years experience. Clearly adapted to Premier League, with good friends in dressing room. Easy integration. The way we play is easy for him to play in it,” he said

“I don’t think about goals. It’s important for a striker but I don’t put any pressure on him. He is playing well. Good relation between our striker and the team. It is just the start.”

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss also praised Manchester United’s former captain Wayne Rooney, adding that the former England captain will receive the needed respect he deserves.

“He is an Everton player. I’m not going to speak about Wayne, other than he deserves to be recognised before and after the game. I think he will get a welcome he deserves.

“Sometimes in England the word legend comes too easy. Not in this case. Trophies, goals. One of most important players at Man United. The stadium will show him respect he deserves.”

On the availability of Luke Shaw for the Everton game, Mourinho said: “Luke Shaw is not injured any more. It is a question of form and options. Not injured.

“Marcos Rojo is still in the timings after such an important injury, everything went well. But he is not training with the group in a normal session. He still has a couple of months.”