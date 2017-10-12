Mourinho: There’s Nothing Special About Facing Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he is taking Saturday’s Premier League clash at Liverpool just like any other match.

“It’s three points,” Mourinho told Manchester United’s official website referring to one of the biggest fixtures in England.

“It happened this season, an opposition player told me: ‘This match for us is like a cup final and I thought: ‘Pfft, why?’

“When you are in a big club, when you are a big player, when you are a big manager, every game is important. You cannot look at some matches as cup finals and other matches differently. For me, every match is a cup final and I’ve been like this all the time.

“It’s three points not four. If we are at a moment in a season where the duel between the two teams ensures the result will mean more than three points, than yes. Sometimes a draw or even to lose by a certain goal difference is important. In this case, it is not important. It’s just a three-point match. That’s the way I approach it.

“It’s good it’s that way for me. It’s good to do it without any added pressure or emotion. I have to do it always in a professional way. It’s the right example for my players to prepare for the Liverpool game.

“Do I like to go to Anfield? Yes, I love it. Do I like to play against Liverpool? Yes. I like amazing stadiums, the best opponents but the preparation is not different. It’s just a match.”

Read Also: Shakespeare: Iheanacho Is Stronger, Fitter For Leic

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.