Mourinho Opens Up On Rashford Fitness, Pogba, Zlatan, Transfers, Huddersfield Clash

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is fit and available for Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Town in the English Premier League but is uncertain when Paul Pogba will return for Manchester United.

Rashford suffered a knee injury against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday but looks set to feature in Saturday’s clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mourinho side currently second in the table will be looking to maintain his unbeaten start to the EPL season on the back of their 1-0 midweek win away at Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

“Nobody else. Same players. We have the same players as we had for the Benfica match,” Mourinho said during his pre-match press conference after confirming that Rashford is available.

“Everybody knows every manager wants to have all the players available it’s just then a question of the way you position yourself in relation to that, the best way you think is to do it.

“For some it’s better to remember the team is not in its full strength, is better to remember play A or B and C or D is still important for the team. The way we try to do it is always to speak about opportunities for others.

“Doesn’t mean I don’t miss the players, I would like them to be here for us. And yes in answer to your question, nobody is back from injury but what we have is good.

“Paul Pogba is not here, I don’t know when he comes back, when he is available, I don’t know about it.”

On Saturday’s game at Huddersfield, Mourinho also warned his team that they will pay dearlry if they underrate the newly promoted side.

Huddersfield are currently 12th in the table with two wins, three draws and three defeats so far this season.

“We are silly if we don’t know what is expecting for us, unless it’s a new player in the Premier League which we have only Victor, apart from that everybody knows the Premier League and knows what it means to play against newly promoted teams, is nothing new.

“Every team in the Premier League is good and thinks well, that they can win every match against every opponent. The players will be buzzing and the supporters will be happy to have a big club playing in their stadium.”

Mourinho also declined responding to questions regarding any winter signings in January.

“I don’t know what to say. Yes is true I wanted four players and I think clearly everybody knows the position, maybe you know the player, didn’t happen but we adapt to it and try the best we can.

“The injury process normally is some guys get injured, some guys recover from injury unless we lose completely the balance this happens to almost every team unless some team has a phenomenal season and not even a broken nail happens to a player.

“But what I expect from a normal season is Zlatan will be back and Marcos will be back, and Pogba and Fellaini will be back and someone will get injured.

“I don’t want to speak about signings yet, or market or January, we are in October, we have November, December and half of October to play, so why should I speak about the market.”

“Zlatan is here, under our control, working as I would expect, so, so hard, but he’s not back in a week or a couple of weeks,” said Mourinho.

“Let’s let him take his time and be back in the right moment. Do I think he will be back in 2017? Yes I do, but it’s just a feeling.”

