Mourinho Plays Down ‘Kane-less’ Tottenham, Eager To Win With Depleted Man United Team

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down the unavailability of Harry Kane for their Saturday’s Premier League match opponents Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Kane was ruled out of the game against United on Friday after failing to recover from a hamstring injury he picked up in Spurs’ 4-1 win against Liverpool last weekend.

The England striker was replaced late in the game against Liverpool after falling down clutching his left thigh..

But speaking to MUTV at the Aon Training Complex on Friday , Mourinho played down Tottenham’s pre-match Kane absence excuse by claiming that United are also missing several key players due to injuries.

“We have no Zlatan Ibrahimovic, no Paul Pogba, no Marouane Fellaini, no Marcos Rojo, no Michael Carrick, so don’t speak to me about Harry Kane.”

“My feeling is that the majority of the players that play that match (against West Ham) are not going to play tomorrow . I may be wrong, but I think Sanchez, Vertonghen, Eriksen, who else, Aurier, Winks, they had so many players not involved in the game or that played just a few minutes that are going to play tomorrow . so I dont think it will impact (Kane’s absence).”

Mourinho stated further:”They are a young and fit side, especially physically, and I think they will be a very strong team,”

Mourinho said United will go into the game against Spurs with confidence of playing at home.

“I just think l, normally, we have performances at home, normally we trust our game, and yes, the results we can say are positive at home. We had lots of draws at home last season – too many – but normally at home we are a strong and confident team. So we will try to do the same tomorrow .”

And on the latest news on his players’ fitness, Mourinho said: “Yep, yep. Jones is good, he was on the bench on Tuesday , no need to play, but he was ready – so he is really ready. Eric – let’s see, [he’ll have] one more training session, but he is the only one that I hope from the injured group, that can be ready for tomorrow .”

