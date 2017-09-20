Mourinho To Rest Four Players For Carabao Cup Clash, Won’t Underrate Burton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has decided to rest four key players for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup (League Cup) fixture against lower league Burton Albion at Old Trafford.

Also, Axel Tuanzebe is set to miss the tie with Championship side Burton Albion with a back problem.

David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic will be all be given the night off.

“I gave two days off only to four players,” Mourinho told Manchester United’s official website. “Apart from that, everybody is selected. Do you want to know which four? De Gea, Valencia, Matic and Bailly.”

Mourinho, who led United to win the cup last season, insists he wants to do well again in the competition.

“Oh, yes. Serious. Because it’s football, it’s competition. We take it seriously.

“Of course, we’re not playing David or Bailly but, if we go to the next round, probably these guys will play and I will give a rest to others. Our squad is good.

“We don’t have 30 players, we have what we have, and a couple of injuries right now with Paul Pogba and Axel Tuanzebe. So we need some of the players that played on Sunday to play and we need some to be on the bench.

“We need to be with a strong team. I know the quality of the Championship and I know, if we don’t take the game seriously, we are going to lose.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.