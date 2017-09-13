Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out Paul Pogba in the Their Premieir League match against Everton at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pogba who was handed the captaincy armband by Mourinho in Manchester United’s first UEFA Champions League clash in two years against FC Basel which the Red Devils won 3-0 suffered an hamstring injury in a challenge with Mohamed Elyounoussi during the encounter.

Mourinho in his post match interview with MUTV said the French international, Pogba will out of action for about two weeks.

The Portuguese coach also added he has capable replacements to fill the void left by Pogba.

“I don’t know, looks for me two [weeks], but I didn’t speak with him or the medical department, but the squad is for this, for injuries, for suspensions,” Mourinho said after his team’s UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

“We don’t cry, no Paul for Sunday [against Everton], we have [Ander] Herrera, we have [Marouane] Fellaini, we have [Michael] Carrick, we have [Nemanja] Matic.”

“I just know from experience it’s a muscular injury.

“In my experience, muscular injuries stop you from playing for a few weeks, I think.”