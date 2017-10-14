Mourinho Satisfied With Man United’s ‘Positive Result’ Vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described his team’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League’s early kick-off at Anfield on Saturday as a positive result.

Despite dominating most of the game, Liverpool could only settle for a point against a well organised United side who have now gone eight league games without defeat.

The draw took United to top of the log on 20 points, while Liverpool are sixth on 13 points.

“We had one shot on goal – well for the experts it is easy to speak but it is more difficult from the sidelines,” Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

“Liverpool’s midfield was really strong. They are faster than us when the game breaks. I had no chance to bring the game in another direction so it is a positive point.”

Mourinho however blamed lack of options on the bench for United’s failure to commit more in attack.

He said: “The opposition was good today, but we played our game. In the first half we had a couple of very good chances and good control of the game.

“In the second half Matic tired and I had no solutions on the bench. I tried with my substitutions to make us more dynamic in attack, but in reality we lost power and energy and control in midfield.”

