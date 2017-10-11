Mourinho Says No‎ Problem As Fellaini Joins Pogba, Carrick As United’s Injury-Hit Stars

Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been ruled out of Manchester United’s trip to Anfield against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

This was confirmed by United’s manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday.

Fellaini’s absence means United will be without three key midfielders for Saturday’s big clash at Merseyside.

Paul Pogba has been missing since he was withdrawn in the first half of their 3-0 Champions League victory over Basel on 12 September.

Club captain Michael Carrick has missed the last two games through injury.

Fellaini got injured on international duty with Belgium, and their coach Roberto Martinez confirmed that the midfielder sustained knee ligament damage in the first half of their 4-3 win over Bosnia last Saturday.

Despite the injury to Fellaini, Mourinho feels his squad is strong enough to cope with injuries and insists he has strong faith in all of his players.

“From what I read, I don’t think he [Fellaini] can play the match,” Mourinho told United’s official website on Wednesday.

“Another one plays and it’s no problem for me. Not just Ander. We trust every player. We lost players last season and we lost players this season. With our way of thinking and feeling, it really is no problem.

“One player not playing means another one plays. It’s an opportunity for another one and we trust them. We never hide behind this or that player or this or that injury. We trust the ones that are going to play.”

United are on 19 points, same points as leaders Manchester City but are second on goals difference in the league table.

