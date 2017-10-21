Mourinho: Man United Deserved Defeat Vs Huddersfield

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is dismayed at his side’s poor display against Huddersfield Town in an English Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town – their first defeat to the Terriers since 1952.

Mourinho admitted after the game in his post-match interview that his side deserved to lose the encounter and were duly punished by their hosts.

“The team that wanted it more won. When the best team wins there is nothing to say,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t know why they wanted it more. I won’t be critical of my players in the media. I will analyse the game and, if I need to, I will criticise them.

“I was surprised by our performance, I was not expecting that. The team that started with emotion, aggression, intensity and desire, the team that played the game of their lives was the team that won.

“Maybe in the second half we wanted it a little more and maybe we could get a draw, but I honestly think we deserved the punishment of the defeat.”

