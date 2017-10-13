Mourinho: Man United Going For Victory At ‘Strong’ Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that the side will be going all out for victory when they face Liverpool in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Mourinho tends to employ a cautious approach in the big away games, but he has promised to target victory for his side, who are second in the table only on goals difference.

“We want to win but we play against a team that wants the same,” Mourinho told MUTV on Friday. “They play at home, they’re very strong in matches against top teams and we know it won’t be easy. We must forget, like we always do, about the injured players who are not available for the match. “We focus on what we have and we go strong, with a strong mentality and strong desire to win.”

Mourinho then gave some insight into how he might line up on Saturday.

“I will play with one defender and one striker, don’t worry about it,” he joked. “We play with one guy behind and then we go with the new system, even an evolution of the WM [old style formation], and we play with nine strikers. Don’t worry about it.”

The former Chelsea manager is ready for the sometimes intimidating Anfield atmosphere, ssaying: “It motivates us, it’s something that we want, it’s something that if we could have in every match we would have.”

Asked if the Liverpool games is unbeaten United’s biggest test so far, Mourinho said: “For us it’s not a problem, but it’s not nice for the opponents. Everybody knows there are better teams than others. “At the end of the season we have proof of that when you have the champion, runner up, third and fourth. I don’t think teams that aren’t going to be champions or top four mind that everyone says that. But to say they’re easy matches to win, I think is a bit aggressive to them.

“We’re in a better position in the table than this time last year, I think we are playing better, you are more confident because when you have better results, you have more confidence to play than if not. “It’s a very difficult match for us, and I think it’s a very difficult match for them.

“I understand the tradition, the emotions around with supporters, but I look at it in a professional way, to tell my players from the start of the season that every match is important. Every point is important, there’s no easy match, there is no matches that you prepare more carefully than others. I am not going to be here now and say this match is more important than others.”

Mourinho confirmed that captain Michael Carrick is ruled out of Saturday’s game but top scorer Romelu Lukaku is fit and available. “I know he [Carrick] cannot play and Lukaku looks fine,” he said.

