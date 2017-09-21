Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sensationally called for the scrapping of the Carabao Cup despite his team’s 4-1 win over Burton Albion on Wednesday night to reach the Fourth Round.

Mourinho has won the competition four times but spoke against it in his post match press conference Wednesday night.

“If the competition is an official competition, then it’s important for Manchester United and for me as a manager,” Mourinho remarked.

“But if you ask me could English football survive or even be better without this competition? Maybe.

“Maybe we would be fresher for European competition, for example.

“But we have this competition, we have to respect the sponsors, we have to respect the opponents and a lot of us are trying to do our best.”

Marcus Rashford scored a brace, with the other goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial although Lloyd Dyer got a consolation goal in added time for Burton.

