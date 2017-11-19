Moyes ‘Disappointed’ By West Ham Defeat To Watford

David Moyes has expressed his disappointment at West Ham’s unimpressive performance in Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat away to Watford.

Goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison de Andrade in each half denied Moyes a point in his first game as West Ham manager as Watford ended their losing streak of three straight games.

While urging his players to improve ahead of their next game against Leicester City at the London Stadium, Moyes called on his players never to give up during matches.

“Most people would have expected something like that performance. I was disappointed we didn’t do better, but we missed some really big chances. The better team won the game, but there was a chance to change the outcome of the game. We have to improve,” former Manchester United manager Moyes told Sky Sports after the game.

“I was only ever going to find out what the players were like by working with them and seeing them play today. When the opportunities didn’t go for us, the confidence went away.

“We have to try to find a way of winning. The important thing is to be in the game, and when we lost the second goal, it became difficult.”

West Ham remained in the relegation following their seventh defeat of the season and will be hopeful of recording their first win under their new manager Moyes soon.

