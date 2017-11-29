Mumini Alao: Why I Want Super Eagles To Draw Russia

The Group Managing Director of Complete Communications Limited, Alhaji Mumini Alao, is hoping the Super Eagles are drawn in the same group as hosts Russia for the 2018 World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The draw will be held on Friday in Moscow with Completesportsnigeria.com providing live coverage right from inside the venue of the ceremony, the iconic State Kremlin Palace.

Nigeria are in Pot 4, while Russia are one of the seeded teams in Pot 1 along with champions Germany, heavyweights Brazil, Argentina and France, as well as Poland, Portugal and Belgium.

“I saw that you are asking Nigerians the teams from Pot 1 they would want the Super Eagles to draw and I thought I should join in,” Alao, an award-winning journalist who has covered numerous international sporting events including Nigeria’s first ever World Cup in the United States of America in 1994, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“My choice is Russia and it’s not because I feel they’re a weak team. If we draw Russia, we have a chance of playing them in the opening match and that would be great for Nigeria. Playing Russia in the opening game would raise the profile of the Super Eagles significantly and benefit Nigeria immensely.

“Traditionally, the most watched matches at the World Cup are the opening game and the final, so imagine how many football fans would be seeing the Super Eagles in their full glory if we got Russia and the opening match.”

Alao, who also writes the Soccer Talk column in Complete Sports and Completesportsnigeria.com, is however unequivocal on the team he does not want the Super Eagles to draw.

When asked what he thought about Germany, he shot back light heartedly: “What do you mean Germany? Na wa for you o. Please I don’t want Germany, they’re too strong for now. It’s better to meet them much later in the tournament after we’ve gone far, not at the group stage.”

The draw will be conducted by England legend Gary Lineker, who starred at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, with 32 teams drawn into eight groups.

The teams will be drawn from four pots, which contain eight countries each.

