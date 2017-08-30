Musa Close To bagging Hull City Loan Deal

Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa is close to completing a one-year loan transfer deal with English Championship club, Hull City.

Musa, 24, has struggled to impress since his £16million move to Leicester last summer, and has scored just five goals in 33 appearances.

Since the commencement of the new English Premier League season, Musa is yet to make his first appearance for Leicester.

And according to Leicester Mercury, Hull have held talks with Leicester City this week and are confident of finalising a move before the deadline on Thursday.

If the deal eventually goes through Musa will reunite with Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky, who the City forward played under for four years at CSKA Moscow.

He will also become teammates to Ola Aina who joined Hull on loan from Chelsea.

Slutsky had hinted earlier in the window that a loan move was “possible” for Musa.

“He is not our player but, of course, every coach is better working with players he knows and I worked with Musa for four years,” said Slutsky.

“I know him and he knows me.”

Musa is expected to be in action for the Super Eagles when they host Cameroon in Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.