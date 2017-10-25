Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho Get Puel As New Manager At Leicester

Nigeria stars Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will be receiving instructions from a new manager after their club Leicester City named Claude Puel as their manager on Wednesday.

The club sacked former coach Craig Shakespeare last week after he led them into the Premier League’s relegation zone.

“Leicester City are delighted to announce the appointment of Claude Puel as the Club’s new First Team Manager,” the club confirmed on their official website on Wednesday.

“The 56-year-old Frenchman arrives at King Power Stadium with a wealth of experience at elite levels of the game, having managed teams in France’s Ligue 1, the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He has signed a contract to June 2020.

“The former AS Monaco, Lyon and Southampton manager will take charge of his first Leicester City fixture this coming Sunday as the Foxes host to Everton at King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

“Claude will be supported by Michael Appleton, who retains his role as Assistant Manager.”

Leicester City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha explained how the club settled for Purl, who was fired at Southampton.

“When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the Board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the Club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit,” the Vice-chairman said.

“Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive. He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise.”

A delighted Puel said: “It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own. The opportunity to help the Club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”

Puel led Southampton to an eighth-placed finish during the 2016/17 season, with a UEFA Europa League campaign and a run to the EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

Puel will be formally introduced to the media on Friday ahead of Sunday’s visit of Everton.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.