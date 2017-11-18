Musa Set To Quit Leicester In January To Keep Super Eagles Spot

By Johnny Edward:

Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa will weigh his options in the January transfer window as he has found regular playing time hard to come by so far this season, a source to the Nigeria winger has told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Musa has made one appearance for the Foxes this season in the Carabao Cup against Sheffield United and has not made the match-day squad for Leicester City in the English Premier League this season in 11 games.

Sacked manager Craig Shakespeare preferred Shinji Okazaki, Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Iheanacho to Musa, a trend which has continued with their new manager Claude Puel.

“Musa is eager to play games actively to save his place in the Super Eagles World Cup squad,” the source told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He will consider all the offers he has received in January but for now he is focused on getting into the team (Leicester City) under their new coach Claude Puel.”

Hull City and CSKA Moscow have been touted as possible options for the 25-year-old winger should he decide to leave in January.

Musa joined Leicester City for €18m from CSKA Moscow last summer but has failed to sparkle for the Foxes, scoring six goals in 34 games in all competition

