Musa Shines In Leicester Reserves Win Over Chelsea

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa posted a good performance for Leicester City in their 2-0 Premier League 2 (reserves league) win over Chelsea reserves at Holmes Park in Leicester on Friday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Leicester took the lead in the 25th minute of the game courtesy of George Thomas who profited from Musa’s assist.
The Nigerian was denied a goal scoring opportunity to score in the first half but his shot was eventually saved.
However in the 74th minute Musa again was at hand to deliver another pass to Thomas for the Foxes’ second goal of the night.
The Super eagles star was substituted in the first minute of stoppage time in the game but Nigerian-born youngster Layton Ndukwu was an unused substitute on the night.
Ahmed M. who was close to a move to Hull City this summer is yet to start a Premier League game for Craig Shakespeare’s side this campaign.
