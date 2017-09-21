Musa: Super Eagles Will Take Zambia Clash Like Cup Final

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja:

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa has said that the October 7 World Cup qualifier against Zambia will be treated like a cup final, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Miss told Complete Sports that the players have resolved to play Zambia as if their lives depended on the match, adding that Zambia cannot stop Nigeria from going to the World Cup in Russia next year.

“We are aware that the Zambians have overhauled their team after we beat them in Ndola, but we are not ruffled because we know we can handle whatever they have to offer. They will be hard nuts to crack but we will overcome them,” Leicester of England star Musa told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Read Also: Ambrose: Zambia Can’t Stop Nigeria

“Our approach for that game will be that of a cup final. It is must win game for us and we shall leave no stone unturned in an effort to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Zambia cannot stop our dreams of playing at the World Cup

“If you look at our team, it is made up mostly of young players who have never played at the World Cup and are bent on beating Zambia to be in Russia. We believe we can beat any team in Africa when we are at our best, so Zambia should not think of any upset.”

A win for the Super Eagles in Uyo will hand them African qualifying Group B’s only Russia 2018 World Cup ticket with a game to spare.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.