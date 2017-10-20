Musa Targets 1st EPL Start For Leicester Since February Vs Swansea; Success Sweats To Make Watford Squad Vs Chelsea

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa hopes to make his first English Premier League (EPL) start for Leicester City under new caretaker manager Michael Appleton when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Musa found playing time hard to get under sacked manager Craig Shakespeare with his only appearance for the 2015/16 EPL champions this season coming in the Carabao Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday in which he scored.

The 24 year old is yet to make Leicester City matchday

squad in the EPL this season and he last made the starting lineup in February when The Foxes lost 3-0 to Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

Musa who joined Leicester City last season has scored five goals in 33 games in all competitions. His compatriots, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, are also expected to feature for Leicester

Also at Stamford Bridge, it remains to be seen if Isaac Success will make an appearance for Watford when they face Chelsea on Saturday.

Success last started a game for Watford in their 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in April last season. he scored only one goal in 20 games in all competitions.

So far this season, Success made one substitute appearance coming on for Nordin Amrabat at half time in Watford 3-2 loss to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

In Germany, Leon Balogun who last featured for FSV Mainz a month ago will be eager to make his fourth appearance in the Bundesliga. Mainz are currently 10th in the log with ten points from eight games.

