Nadal Wins US Open, Closes In On Federer Record

World No.1 Rafael Nadal defeated South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to with the US Open men’s singles title on Sunday night.

Nadal put up a dominant performance against Anderson to win his 16th Grand Slam title, three behind all-time most Grand Slam winner Roger Federer.

The Spaniard, 31, became the third man in the Open Era to win multiple majors in a season in his 30s (Rod Laver in 1969 and Federer in 2017).

Nadal, who pocketed a $3.7m winner’s cheque, said: “It is a very special two weeks for me, but first I want to say congratulations to Kevin who has come back better than ever after some tough injuries. “You are a great example to all the players on tour.

“To close the Grand Slam year with a win in New York, brings me to a higher energy because the crowd is unbelievable here.”

Nadal’s coach, his uncle Toni, said: “I am very happy the way he has been playing and competing. He started with a few issues but after the first few games he started playing better.

“I have always believed in Rafa very much and always knew that he was capable of that.

“He is very consistent mentally and physically this season and that is very important. Many players have had injuries.”