Napoli Boss Sarri: Man City As Good As Madrid, Barca

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri believes Manchester City are good enough to win the UEFA Champions League and are as good as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Sarri’s side, who are currently on top of Serie A, lost 2-1 to City at the Etihad on Tuesday night in their Champions League group phase clash as the English club claimed their third win in three matches in the competition.

When asked after the match if he felt Manchester City were now on a level with the champions Real Madrid and Barcelona and were capable of winning the tournament, Sarri said: ‘Yes, I think so.

“They are an extraordinary squad. They have tremendous physical, technical and tactical qualities and if they can maintain their physical shape they could go all the way.”

City are also top of the Premier League with seven wins from eight matches, including convincing victories over Liverpool and Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions, since the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals last season.

