Nasarawa Amazons, Delta Queens Through To NWPL Super 4 Final After Stalemate

on Thursday

By Hanifat Mustapha (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf): Nasarawa Amazons are through to the final of the Nigerian Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4. The Lafia girls were held to 2-2 draw by Delta Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium

Kafayat Ajani put Nasarawa Amazons in the lead with a header in the 38th minute.

Christy Ucheibe placed the ball beyond Rita Akarekor to double the lead for the Lafia girls in the 42nd minute.

Joy Jegede reduced the deficit for the Angels with a freekick from 33 yards to the back of the net in first half added time before Jennifer Ayujah completed the fightback for Delta Queens in the 74th minute.

The Lafia girls defeated Bayelsa Queens 1-0 in thier opening match on Monday and also defeated River Angels 2-1 on Tuesday thereby earning seven points.

Meanwhile, Delta Queens beat River Angels 2-0 in their opening match on Monday and were held to 1-1 draw by Bayelsa Queens on Tuesday thereby earning five points.

Both teams will play at the final on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.