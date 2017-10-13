By Hanifat Mustapha: Nasarawa Amazons have defeated Delta Queens 1-0 to emerge as the champions of the Nigerian Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 which was staged at the Samuel Ogbemidia Stadium, Benin City.

Nasarawa Amazons’ Amarachi Okoronkwo scored the only goal of the game with a header in the 41st minute on Friday.

Delta Queens almost took the lead in the first half but Nasarawa Amazons’ Okoye Ebere’s timely header stopped Delta Queens’ Okezie Rosemary from scoring in the 17th minute.

Amazons goalkeeper Nwankwo Chioma then punched Joy Jegede’s freekick to safety in the 36th minute before saving a low shot from her in the 38th minute.

The Lafia girls had defeated Bayelsa Queens 1-0 in their opening match on Monday. They also defeated River Angels 2-1 on Tuesday and were held to 1-1 draw by Delta Queens on Thursday which saw both teams to the finals.

