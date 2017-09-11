National Youth Games: AFN Board Members Want Board Meeting Shifted

As many as eight members of the 14-member board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have asked for the postponement of the board meeting called for this Wednesday by the president of the federation, Honourable Ibrahim Gusau, so as to enable them to take proper charge of the athletics event of the on-going National Youth Games which begins on Wednesday.

AFN vice-prsident, Honourable Olamide George, in a letter to fellow board members said it will show the federation’s lack of respect for their supervising ministry,the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, organisers of the talent-hunting games.

“I feel we should show our respect to not only the sports ministry but also the teeming youths who we are hoping will graduate to become world class athletes that will win international laurels for Nigeria.

“We all witnessed our medalless return from the last two editions of the IAAF World Championships and the last two Olympic Games. It is an open secret that will need to hunt for talents and we should be grateful the sports ministry has given us a platform to see if there are athletes we can discover and nurture to greatness.The result of the games should even form part of what we should discuss at the board meeting,” wrote George, the chairman of Ondo State house of asembly youth and sports committee and a former national athlete.

Also Brown Ebewele, the man elected by the federation’s technical officials to lead them, believes the AFN president needs to learn one or two things in track and field.

“At the Olympic Games the IAAF which organises the athletics event of the games will not call for a council meeting when events are on-going. The Youth Games are like the Olympics and it is the AFN that is saddled with the responsibility of organising the track and field event at these games.

Even at events owned by the IAAF like the last World Championships in London, the council meeting came up before the start of the event but here the president want us to hold a meeting on the day the track and field event is starting.That cannot work.”