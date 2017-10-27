NBA: Aminu Makes 5th NBA Start In Blazers’ Defeat; Ojeleye Fails To Score‎ As Celtics Win

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria star, Al Farouq Aminu suffered his second defeat of the NBA season in action for the Portland Trail Blazers Friday morning (Nigerian time) against Los Angeles Clippers who extended their winning streak to four games, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Portland Trail Blazers lost 103 – 104 to Los Angeles Clippers. It was their seventh consecutive loss to the Clippers.

Aminu, making his fifth start of the season, scored in double figures whole featuring for 33 minutes and recorded 19 points, six rebound, two assists one block, three steals and five 3-pointers in the defeat to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Recall that the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Suns 124-76 in the season opener.

At UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Semi Ojeleye played for 14 minutes without recording a point for the Boston Celtics who defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 96-89.

It was the third time straight game he failed to score a point. The game was Ojeleye’s fourth substitute appearance for the club this season.

The 22 year old has scored three points in 51 minutes of action in the NBA.

