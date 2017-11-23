NBA: Aminu Resumes Training With Blazers After Layoff Over Injury

By Johnny Edward: D’Tigers forward Al-Farouq Aminu has resumed training with the Portland Trail Blazers three weeks after spraining his ankle, Completesportsnigeria.com can reports.

Aminu who has missed Blazers’ last ten games is expected to go through some full-contact practices before he returns to the court fully next week.

Read Also: Basketball: Injured Aminu Out For 2-3 Weeks

The 27 year old watched his side lose Thursday morning’s game 81-101 to the Philadelphia Sixers.

Aminu started the first eight games of the NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers. But he need to battle his way back into the Portland Trail Blazers’ starting lineup with Noah Vonleh, Maurice Harkless, Pat Connaughton and Caleb Swanigan all posting good performances for the team in his absence.

The Trail Blazers won six games and lost four in Aminu’s absence.

Despite his absence, Aminu still holds the highest percentage of rebounds (8.1) and blocks (1.3) for his team.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.