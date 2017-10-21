NBA: D’Tigers Star Aminu Helps Blazers Past Oladipo’s Pacers

By Johnny Edward: D’Tigers forward Al-Farouq Aminu recorded his first double double in the National Basketball Association (NBA) season for Portland Trail Blazers Saturday morning as they beat the Nigerian-born Victor Oladipo’s Indiana Pacers 114-96 at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

A double double is when a player accumulates 10 or more points in two different statistical categories in a game.

Aminu scored 16 points and provided 16 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes as against Oladipo who scored 17 points, six rebounds and two assists to help Blazers to their second win of the New season.

CJ McCollum bagged 28 points and seven rebounds, Damian Lillard had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Evan Turner added 17 points for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Also another Nigerian-born NBA star, Ike Anigbogu, made a substitute appearance for Indiana Pacers coming on for two minutes and scored no points in the encounter.

