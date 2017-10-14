NBA: Indiana Pacers’ Ladipo Vows To Silence Critics In New Season

By Johnny Edward: Indiana Pacers’ Nigerian-American point guard Victor Oladipo says he is ready to dominate the American National Basketball Association (NBA) this season as the league gets set to start on Wednesday.

Oladipo is in his fifth NBA season but has not hit the heights expected of him while playing for top teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Orlando Magic. He however vowed to prove critics who have labelled him ‘overrated’ wrong.

“I really don’t care anymore. That’s just my mentality. I’m not worried about nothing else but dominating and winning basketball games,” Oladipo told the Indiana Pacers website.

Oladipo has recorded double double figures for Indiana Pacers in pre-season wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Maccabi Haifa.

“You have no control over anything and you want to be the nice guy. I’m just tired of being Mr. Nice Guy. I’m ready to make stuff happen. We plan on going after people and I plan on leading the way,” he added.

“I love it. I love it. There is nothing better than proving people wrong. You guys are just adding fuel to the fire. I am looking forward to the opportunity.”

Oladipo will get his opportunity to prove his critics wrong when the Indiana Pacers begin their campaign against the Brooklyn Nets next Wednesday.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.