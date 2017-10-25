By Johnny Edward: Nigerian stars, Al Farouq Aminu and Victor Oladipo both recorded victories with their respective teams, the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers in the NBA early Wednesday Completesportsnigeria.com mining (Nigerian time), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Aminu featured for eight minutes in his fourth NBA start for the Portland Trail Blazers who recorded their third win of the season defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 103-93 at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

The Trail Blazers who were smarting from a 113-110 away defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday, made a late push in the final quarter (32-20) after losing the second and third quarter (18-29, 24-25) to extend their home record in the NBA to 17 straight wins.

Aminu provided seven rebound and one assist. His teammate, CJ McCollum, the highest scorer on the night had 23 points and provided two assists and four rebound.

The Trail Blazers will host the LA Clippers on Thursday, while the New Orleans Pelicans head to Sacramento Kings same day .

In Minneapolis, Victor Oladipo was the top man for his side Indiana Pacers who defeated Minnesota Timberwolves 130-107.

Oladipo scored 28 points making, three assists and three rebounds just as Darren Collison had 15 points and 16 assists, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who shot 67 percent from the floor.

His compatriot, Ike Anigbogu made his second appearance for the Indiana Pacers featuring for just two and he scored no point.

Oladipo will face his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunders in their next game in the early hours of Thursday. while the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Detroit to face the Pistons. The Pacers have won two games and lost two in their opening four games in the Eastern Conference.

