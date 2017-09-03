NBBF Assures D’Tigers of Monetary Incentives Ahead 2017 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, have assured players of Nigeria’s men’s basketball national team, D’Tigers, that they will be paid their entitlements before their departure for Tunisia where they will defend the Afro Basket title they won in 2015, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

D’ Tigers currently in camp are drawn in Group B of the tournament to be co-hosted by Senegal and Tunisia alongside Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Côte d’Ivoire.

A tweet by the Federation’s twitter account account, @NigeriaBasket, on Saturday night stated:

“NBBF has promised players that they’ll receive their money prior to their departure for Tunisia.

Meanwhile D’Tigers’ camp was boosted by the arrival of Washington Wizard player Daniel Ochefu.

The NBBF twitter handle reflected the mood in the team’s camp with the announcement also on Saturday night.

“OFFICIAL: Welcome

@DanielOchefu32 ! The

@WashWizards ‘ big man and former

@NovaMBB star has joined D’Tigers.”

Earlier in the week Deji Akindele joined his international teammates for preparations ahead of the Championship.