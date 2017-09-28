NBBF Reinstates Suspended Lagos Islanders, Dodan Warriors, Union Bank

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) have lifted the indefinite sanctions imposed on Lagos Islanders, Dodan Warriors and Union Bank with immediate effect ahead of the 2018 basket ball league season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The three teams who competed in the Atlantic Conference in 2015 were banned for participating in an illegal league.

The NBBF President, Musa Kida, said after reviewing the issue with the affected parties, that due process was not followed in clamping down on the teams and that the suspensions which dated back to 2016 were not in accordance with any laid down domestic or FIBA rules.

“We were able to establish that the decisions taken by the former board were not in the overall interest of basketball in Nigeria. It’s a strange practice all over the world where an accused is not summoned to defend his actions,” Kida stated in a media statement.

“Obviously, their suspension affected the standard of the league. In the Atlantic Conference, you hardly find fans coming to the venues because of the standard of the league which dropped as a result of these decisions.

“There is need to start on a clean slate in order to continue our quest to change the face of basketball in Nigeria. As a board, we are determined to operate and lead with the best interest of the game at heart.

“Any decision we are going to take will always be in the overall interest of all stakeholders. We will definitely operate with a human face.”

