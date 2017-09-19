By Bamidele Boluwaji

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) led by Musa Kida say their attention is now focused on how Nigeria will qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup after the country’s senior men’s team, D’Tigers, came second at the just concluded 2017 AfroBasket for men in Tunisia, Completesportsnigeria.con reports

The World Cup qualifiers are expected to commence next month.

D’Tigers went into the 2017 AfroBasket as the defending champions but were defeated 77-65 by Tunisia in the final on Saturday.

A member of the NFF Technical Committee, Col. Sam Ahmedu (retd), said despite losing the final to Tunisia, the performance of the players was commendable, saying the board will work hard to build on it ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

“Looking at the short period we had to prepare this team for the AfroBasket, I will say they really did well to make sure that Nigeria played in the final,” the former Dodan Warriors boss told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We are encouraged by the performance of the team in Tunisia and we want to start preparing for the World Cup qualifiers from where they stopped.”

Ahmedu who also commended the coaching crew led by Alex Nwora for their performance in Tunisia said the America-based coach needs the support of everyone to do more.

“I must commend the coaching crew led by Coach Alex and urge Nigerian basketball stakeholders to support him as we all begin to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers,” he added.

