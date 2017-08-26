Ndidi In Action, Iheanacho Benched, Musa Dropped As Man United Beat Leicester

By James Agberebi:

Manchester United made it three straight wins following a hard-fought 2-0 win against Leicester City at Old Trafford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi featured for 90 minutes while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho returned from injury to make Leicester’s bench but Nigeria winger Ahmed Musa did not make the Foxes squad.

Second half goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Maroune Fellaini secured the win which takes United to nine points and top of the league table.

United have now scored 10 goals without conceding.

United went close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute only for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to see his shot take a deflection before Kasper Schmeichel gathered.

In the 18th minute Juan Mata thought he had given United the lead but he was ruled marginally offside.

Leicester had a chance to get on the score sheet through Shinji Okazaki on 23 minutes but his effort was well saved by David De Gea.

A minute later man of the match Paul Pogba hit a long-range strike which went narrowly wide.

Manchester United continued to create chances and went close in the 35th minute following a cross-shot from Pogba which Schmeichel beat away.

In the second half, United continued from where they stopped and were awarded a penalty on 54 minutes following a handball by Danny Simpson but Schmeichel saved Romelu Lukaku’s spot kick.

Leicester almost took A surprise lead in the 57th minute but De Gea’s outstretched leg cleared away Riyad Mahrez’s dangerous cross.

In the 66th minute Mahrez again sent in a dangerous cross which went across United’s goal.

United eventually broke the deadlock in the 70th minute as substitute Rashford volleyed in Mkhitaryan corner.

In the 82nd minute United went 2-0 up thanks to Fellaini who tapped in Jesse Lingard’s cross.

Leicester had their best chance of the game in the 93rd minute through Andy King but De Gea pulled off a superb save.

Lukaku had a chance to make amends for his penalty miss in the final seconds but could not beat Schmeichel.

All three of Ndidi, Musa and Iheanacho are included in the Nigeria squad for key 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in early September.