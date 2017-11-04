By James Agberebi:

Stoke City came from behind twice to force Leicester City to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League at the Bet 365 Stadium on Saturday.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who made a 90 minutes appearance, provided the assist for Leicester’s second goal, while Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho was brought on for Shinji Okazaki in the 58th minute.

New signing Vicente Iborra gave Leicester the lead (his first goal for the Foxes) before Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for Stoke.

Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez put Leicester ahead for the second time in the game but substitute Peter Crouch restored parity for the home team.

The Foxes are now 10th on 13 points, while Stoke now occupy the 14th position on 12 points in the league table.

Leicester had the first real chance on 10 minutes following a dangerous cross by Demarai Gray but Kevin Wimmer prevented Jamie Vardy from tapping in from close range with a superb block.

In the 14th minute, Shaqiri found himself in pockets of space but dragged his shot from 20-yards wide.

The game was brought to a halt on 22 minutes with an injury to the centre referee Robert Madley who was replaced by Jon Moss.

The game resumed with Stoke almost taking the lead on 28 minutes through Eric Maxim Choupo-Motin off a brilliant ball by Ramadan Sobhi but Kasper Schmeichel made a brilliant low save to deny the Cameroonian.

Leicester eventually broke the deadlock on 33 minutes through Iborra who smashed in Harry Maguire’s knock down from close range.

Three minutes later Jack Butland denied Shinji Okazaki whose point-blank header looked destined in the back of the net.

In the 39th minute, Stoke were back on level terms thanks to Shaqiri who curled his effort past Schmeichel to make it 1-1.

Three minutes into second half, Leicester almost took the lead again but Butland tipped a goal bound shot over the bar.

Leicester went 2-1 up in the 60th minute as Ndidi won the ball and teed up Mahrez who cut in and lashed his shot past Butland.

In the 66th minute Leicester scorer Iborra went down injured and was replaced by Andy King.

For the second time in the game, Stoke were back on level terms as substitute Crouch headed in Shaqiri’s corner to bring score to 2-2.

In the 77th minute Leicester were close to taking the lead again after a neat turn by Vardy but his shot went just wide.

With two minutes remaining, Iheanacho had the ball in the net but he was flagged off for offside.

In the final seconds of the game, Crouch almost won it for Stoke but his effort from Shaqiri’s corner was superbly saved by Schmeichel.

