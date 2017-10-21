Ndidi Delighted With Leicester’s Victory Over Swansea

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is delighted to pick maximum points against Swansea City in Saturday’s English Premier League game, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Despite the midweek sacking of manager Craig Shakespeare, the former League champions still went ahead to beat Swansea 2-1 away and Ndidi has shown his happiness over the result.

Reacting via his Twitter handle after the match, the Super Eagles star expresses his happiness as Leicester finally got their second league win of the season.

“Hey 3 points, it’s good to have you here. Hope to have you next time. Cheers!!!!” Ndidi tweeted after the match.

With the victory, Leicester moved up to 14th position in the Premier League table with nine points after nine games while Swansea City who paraded Ango-Nigerian striker Tammy Abraham maintain 15th position with eight points from same nine games.

