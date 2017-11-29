Ndidi Earns Top Rating In Leicester Win Vs Spurs

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was one of Leicester City’s players that got top ratings in their 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were on target for Leicester on 13 and 45 minutes respectively in the impressive win against Spurs.

Spurs’ goal was scored by Harry Kane 11 minutes from the end of the game.

According to Leicester’s players ratings by Leicester Mercury, Ndidi got eight out of 10, for his impressive showing for the Foxes.

Other players who also got eight were Kasper Schmeichel, skipper Wes Morgan, Ben Chilwell, Mahrez, Shinji Okazaki and Marc Albrighton.

Former Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra got the highest ratings – nine, for his outstanding showing.

The duo of Harry Maguire and Danny Simpson were however rated seven.

Commenting on Ndidi’s performance, Leicester Mercury stated:”His battling qualities were crucial to City’s cause.”

Leicester City player ratings against Spurs:

Kasper Schmeichel: 8/10

Danny Simpson: 7/10

Wes Morgan: 8/10

Harry Maguire: 7/10

Ben Chilwell: 8/10

Vicente Iborra: 9/10

Wilfred Ndidi: 8/10

Riyad Mahrez: 8/10

Shinji Okazaki: 8/10

Marc Albrighton: 8/10

Jamie Vardy: 9/10

