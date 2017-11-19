Ndidi Gets Top Rating Despite Leicester Defeat To Man City

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, was among Leicester City players who received top ratings despite their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday,

A goal each from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne in the 45th and 49th minutes, sealed the win for City who remain unbeaten this season.

According to Leicester Mercury’s players’ ratings, Ndidi was scored 7/10 for his performance.

The report said of Ndidi’s display for Leicester: “Given the holding role in front of the back four and did his best but was swamped at times.”

Other Leicester players who got top ratings were the quartet of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Vicente Iborra and Wes Morgan who each got 7/10.

Kasper Schmeichel got the highest rating, 8/10, for his impressive performance.

Leicester City’s Players’ Ratings Vs Man City:

Kasper Schmeichel: 8

Danny Simpson: 6

Wes Morgan: 7

Harry Maguire: 6

Christian Fuchs: 6

Vicente Iborra: 7

Wilfred Ndidi: 7

Marc Albrighton: 6

Riyad Mahrez: 7

Demarai Gray: 6

Jamie Vardy: 7