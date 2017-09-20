Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is pleased with Leicester City’s victory over Liverpool to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Ndidi starred for Leicester as the Foxes stunned Liverpool 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday to book a place in the next round of the League Cup.

The former Genk midfielder also praised the club fans for their support throughout the game.

The 21-year-old Nigerian international tweeted after the game: “Great fight from team and wonderful support from the fans. It’s so nice to go to the next round #CarabaoCup.”

Second half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani ended Liverpool’s chances of winning the competition they last won in the 2011/12 season.

Leicester City will face Liverpool in their next game at the King Power stadium on Saturday in an English Premier League fixture.

