Ndidi, Iheanacho In Action, Musa Dropped As Liverpool Edge Leicester

By James Agberebi:

Liverpool halted their recent four-game run without a win with thrilling 3-2 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Super Eagles duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, were in action for Leicester, while Ahmed Musa who featured for Leicester’s U-23s in their 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League 2 on Thursday, was not listed.

Ndidi was on from the start while Iheanacho was a late substitute.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson saw Liverpool avenge their 2-0 loss to Leicester in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy – who missed a penalty- were the scorers for Leicester.

The win took Liverpool to fifth on 11 points in the league table, while Leicester are 16th on four points.

Vardy went close to giving Leicester the lead on six minute but his shot from an acute angle was well saved by Simon Mignolet.

In the 13th minute, Liverpool should have gone ahead through Emre Can whose effort came off the post while Salah’s follow-up went wide.

Salah made amends for his miss as he gave Liverpool the lead on 16 minutes, squeezing his header from a tight angle into the net following Coutinho’s cross.

Liverpool doubled their lead seven minutes later thanks to Coutinho’s brilliant 25-yard free-kick.

With five minutes left, Okazaki thought he had reduced the deficit for Leicester only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Okazaki eventually got on the score sheet in the third minute of first-half added time as he poked the ball into the net from close range to make it 2-1.

In the 68th minute, Liverpool restored their two-goal advantage thanks to Henderson who finished off a swift counter attack for the visitors.

A minute after Liverpool’s goal, Vardy scored for Leicester as he nodded in at the far post after Demarai Gray’s initial dipping shot was saved.

In the 73rd minute, Leicester were awarded a penalty after Mignolet brought down Vardy but the Belgian keeper made amends as he saved the resultant spot kick from Vardy.

Daniel Sturridge went close to extend Liverpool lead on 15 minutes only to see his curler go inches wide.

In the closing stages of the game Leicester poured more bodies forward and brought on Iheanacho in search of the equaliser but Liverpool held on for the win.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.