Two second half goals from substitutes Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani in the 65th and 78th minutes sealed Leicester’s passage into the next round.

Ndidi was replaced by youngster Hamza Choudhury late in the game.

At Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur edged Championship club Barnsley 1-0 in another third round game.

A 65th minute goal by Dele Alli was the decider in the encounter.

Reading with new signing Sone Aluko were bundled of the Carabao Cup after losing 2-0 to Swansea.

Alfie Mawson gave Swansea the lead in the 52nd minute before Jordan Ayew wrapped it up on 83 minutes.

At the London Stadium, West Ham thrashed Bolton Wanderers 3-0 to progress.

Goals from Angelo Ogbonna, Diafra Sakho and Arthur Masuaku secured qualification for West Ham.

And in another clash Championship club Bristol City stunned Stoke City 2-0.

Bristol City’s goals came off Famara Diedhiou and Matt Taylor.

3rd Round Carabao Cup results:

Leicester 2 vs 0 Liverpool

C/Palace 1 vs 0 Huddersfield Town

Reading 0 vs 2 Swansea

West Ham 3 vs 0 Bolton Wanderers

Bristol City 2 vs 0 Stoke

Spurs 1 vs 0 Barnsley