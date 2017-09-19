Carabao Cup: Ndidi Helps Leicester Knock Out Liverpool; Musa, Iheanacho Benched; Spurs Advance

0

Carabao Cup: Ndidi Helps Leicester Knock Out Liverpool; Musa, Iheanacho Benched; Spurs Advance

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action while Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa were benched for Leicester City who defeated Liverpool 2-0 to qualify for the fourth round of the 2017/2018 Carabao Cup at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Two second half goals from substitutes Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani in the 65th and 78th minutes sealed Leicester’s passage into the next round.

Ndidi was replaced by youngster Hamza Choudhury late in the game.

At Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur edged Championship club Barnsley 1-0 in another third round game.

A 65th minute goal by Dele Alli was the decider in the encounter.

Reading with new signing Sone Aluko were bundled of the Carabao Cup after losing 2-0 to Swansea.

Alfie Mawson gave Swansea the lead in the 52nd minute before Jordan Ayew wrapped it up on 83 minutes.

At the London Stadium, West Ham thrashed Bolton Wanderers 3-0 to progress.

Goals from Angelo Ogbonna, Diafra Sakho and Arthur Masuaku secured qualification for West Ham.

And in another clash Championship club Bristol City stunned Stoke City 2-0.

Bristol City’s goals came off Famara Diedhiou and Matt Taylor.

3rd Round Carabao Cup results:

Leicester 2 vs 0 Liverpool

C/Palace 1 vs 0 Huddersfield Town

Reading 0 vs 2 Swansea

West Ham 3 vs 0 Bolton Wanderers

Bristol City 2 vs 0 Stoke

Spurs 1 vs 0 Barnsley

Related Post: 

  1. Moses Shines; Ndidi, Musa Struggle As Chelsea Thrash Leicester
REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Eagles Stars Get Carabao Cup 3rd Round Foes: It’s Leicester Vs Liverpool, Arsenal Vs Doncaster, Chelsea Vs Forest, Man United Vs Burton
  2. Ndidi In Action, Iheanacho Benched, Musa Dropped As Man United Beat Leicester
  3. Iheanacho, Ndidi, Musa, Success Set For Carabao Cup Battles As Leicester, Watford Get Tricky Draws; Aluko’s Fulham Too
  4. Ndidi Shines, Iheanacho, Musa, Success Out As Leicester, Watford Win; Mane Rescues Liverpool
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *